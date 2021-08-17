FILE - In this May 29, 2019, file photo, a young child is carried from the stands after being injured by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Houston. The Astros have agreed to a settlement with the family of the 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during the game at Minute Maid Park, the family's attorney said Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)