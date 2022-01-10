FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. An Australian judge reinstated tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, which was canceled last week because he is unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)