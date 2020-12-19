FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 file photo, Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in the men's singles final of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. The 2021 Australian Open will begin three weeks later than planned. That is part of a pandemic-altered 2021 tennis calendar released by the men’s professional tour Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)