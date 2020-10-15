FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds his trophy after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem in the men's singles final of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. Australian Open chief executive Craig Tiley says he wants international tennis players arriving for January's first Grand Slam of 2021 to be exempt from a current 14-day hotel quarantines. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)