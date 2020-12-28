FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Authorities say Jordan died at a hospital in the Dallas area after accidently shooting himself. University officials announced Ty Jordan’s death Saturday, the day after he was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)