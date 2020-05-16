FILE - This undated file photo provided by Group 3 Aviation shows helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan, who was at the controls of the helicopter that crashed in Southern California, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, killing all nine aboard including former Lakers star Kobe Bryant. Autopsy reports released Friday, May 15, 2020, show that Zobayan did not have drugs or alcohol in his system when the helicopter crashed in Southern California in January, killing all nine aboard. The cause of death for all aboard has been ruled blunt force trauma. Federal authorities are still investigating the crash. (Group 3 Aviation via AP, File)