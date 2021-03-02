FILE - In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Michigan head coach Erik Bakich gestures during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against UCLA in Los Angeles. The Big Ten's decision to prohibit its teams from playing nonconference baseball games this season likely will cost the league when it comes to NCAA Tournament selections. Without nonconference games or a conference tournament this year, Michigan coach Erik Bakich said the only way to guarantee an NCAA bid is to win the regular-season title or finish second. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)