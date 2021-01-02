FILE - Summer Britcher of the United States prepares to compete in the women's competition at the Luge World Cup in Sochi, Russia, in this Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, file photo. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, marked the first day of international competition for American sliders this season, with USA Luge’s Summer Britcher placing third in a Nation’s Cup race at Königssee, Germany. (AP Photo/Ekaterina Lyzlova, File)