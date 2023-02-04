FILE - Horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court July 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Churchill Downs never gave advance notice nor reached out to explain its two-year suspension, Hall of Fame trainer Baffert said Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in a Louisville, Ky., federal court, and reiterated that the penalty has caused irreparable harm to his business and reputation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)