FILE - Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is shown on the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, file photo. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is retiring after a three-decade run in which he transformed the university’s football program and later guided the Badgers to their greatest all-around sports success in the school’s history. Alvarez announced Tuesday, April 6, 2021, he would retire on June 30.(AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)