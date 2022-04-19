FILE - Ash Barty of Australia poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at a park, the morning after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S. in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne on Jan. 30, 2022. In a shock announcement Wednesday, March 23, 2022, No. 1-ranked Barty announced her retirement from tennis. (AP Photo/Mark Baker,File)