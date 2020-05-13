FILE - In this Thursday, March 28, 2013, file photo, Louisville Slugger baseball bats are shown in Louisville, Ky. The manufacturer of Louisville Slugger bats says it put 171 furloughed employees back on the payroll after receiving a loan from a government program aimed at helping small businesses. Hillerich & Bradsby Co. resumed production at its wood bat factory in Louisville on Monday, May 11, 2020, as parts of Kentucky’s economy reopened after weeks of shutdowns because of the coronavirus outbreak. The bat factory had been idled for nearly two months amid the global pandemic. (AP Photo/Brett Barrouquere, FIle)