FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 file photo, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers during the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a double header against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. Trevor Bauer's agent says the pitcher is rejecting the Cincinnati Reds' $18.9 million qualifying offer. The right-hander, who turns 30 in January, was given the offer on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 and had until Nov. 11 to make his decision. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)