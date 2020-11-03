FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, Baylor's DiDi Richards brings the ball upcourt against Kansas State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas. Baylor senior guard Richards has no structural damage to her spine and is recovering from a vicious collision in practice with a teammate that initially left her without any feeling in her lower legs, though her status for the season remained uncertain Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte, File)