Residents wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up to receive booster shots against COVID-19 at a vaccination site with a billboard displaying a propaganda poster supporting the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, near a residential area in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. China's capital Beijing has begun offering booster shots against COVID-19, four months before the city and surrounding regions are to host the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)