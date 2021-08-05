In this image taken on Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021 and provided by the National Anti-crisis Management, Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, right, who seeks foreign refuge from Minsk authorities, poses for a photo with top Belarusian dissident in Poland, Pavel Latushko, left, shortly after her arrival at the Frederic Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland. Fearing for her safety at home after criticizing her coaches on social media, Tsimanouskaya flew from Tokyo to Warsaw with a stopover in Vienna. Poland has offered her and her husband humanitarian visas. (National Anti-crisis Management via AP)