FILE - In this June 20, 2020, file photo, Tiz the Law, with jockey Manny Franco up, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y. Tiz the Law has been suddenly retired on the advice of a veterinarian after an X-ray revealed bone bruising in the colt’s front leg. Jack Knowlton of Sackatoga Stable tweeted Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, “We are beyond grateful for the time we had with him.” The New York state ownership group had been expecting to race the colt as a 4-year-old next year. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)