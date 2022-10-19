FILE - NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman talks during a news conference before Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Denver. The NHL for the first time has done a demographic study of employees working at the league and its 32 teams, and the results unsurprisingly show hockey has a lot of work to do to increase diversity at all levels. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)