Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, gets congratulations from Will Smith, after Betts hits a two-run home run, his second home run of the game, with Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, left, looking away during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. The Dodgers won the game 11-3, hitting seven home runs against the Colorado Rockies. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)