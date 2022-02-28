FILE -President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Malia and Sasha as well as members of Congress and civil rights leaders make a symbolic walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Saturday, March 7, 2015, in Selma, Ala. A Big Ten delegation of about 100 athletes and administrators will participate in Big Life Series: Selma to Montgomery. The pilgrimage to one of the key centers of the civil rights movement will be highlighted by a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, which is the site of the 1965 Bloody Sunday attack. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)