FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the media in Indianapolis. The Big Ten’s plan to play football this fall includes trying to save lives in the future. The conference announced Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, it would have a football season this fall. The Big Ten is setting up a cardiac registry to study the effects COVID-19 has on student-athletes' hearts. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said it will help all students, surrounding communities, and the entire nation. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)