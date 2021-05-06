A man makes a sports bet at Bally's casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Jan. 29, 2020. New Jersey legislators on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, moved closer to approving a statewide referendum that would allow betting on New Jersey college teams or games involving out-of-state teams that are held in New Jersey. Both types of wagering are currently prohibited in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)