MINNEAPOLIS — Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs and dodged an injury scare on his 31st birthday, helping the New York Yankees avoid a sweep and beat the Minnesota Twins 12-6 on Wednesday.
Gleyber Torres drove a two-run homer into the second deck in a six-run fourth inning against Kenta Maeda (0-4), who left the mound with Twins athletic trainer Nick Paparesta for the second straight start. He was tagged with a career-worst 11 hits and 10 runs.
Judge surprisingly tried to steal third base in the second inning after a three-run double, and he was thrown out on an awkward head-first slide as his shoulders lurched forward ahead of his arms. His right hand was jammed into the dirt underneath the weight of his body.
Jose Miranda homered twice and Joey Gallo also went deep against Yankees starter Domingo Germán (2-2).
ANGELS 11, ATHLETICS 3
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Drury homered, doubled and drove in three runs, and Shohei Ohtani hit a late two-run homer in the Angels’ victory over the Athletics.
Hunter Renfroe also homered and Ohtani drove in three runs for Los Angeles, which has won four of six. Oakland became the fifth team in major league history to lose 20 games in April.
Drury, Matt Thaiss and Zach Neto had run-scoring doubles in the Angels’ five-run second inning against Oakland’s Luis Medina (0-1), who gave up seven earned runs and eight hits over five innings in his major league debut.
Patrick Sandoval (2-1) became the only Angels starter other than Ohtani to last seven innings in a game this season, yielding six hits and two earned runs.
REDS 5, RANGERS 3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Senzel hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Jonathan Hernández (0-1), ending Cincinnati’s longest homerless draught since 1991. The Reds had gone eight games and 79 innings without a home run since April 17.
Brad Mills’ sacrifice fly off Lucas Sims (1-0) tied the score in the ninth.
Cincinnati (10-15) completed a three-game sweep of AL West-leading Texas (14-10), the first series sweep for the Reds since last July 8-10 over Tampa Bay. Texas has lost three in a row.
GIANTS 7, CARDINALS 3
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mitch Haniger scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning following a dropped fly ball by Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbaar as the Giants beat St. Louis.
That helped the Giants overcome a big night from Paul Goldschmidt, who had two home runs and four hits. He extended his on-base streak at Oracle Park to 28 games, tied for the 10th longest streak in stadium history. It was the 24th multi-homer game for the seven-time All-Star, whose 15 home career home runs at the waterfront ballpark are also the most by an opponent.
But the Cardinals first baseman grounded into a game-ending double play against Giants closer Camilo Doval.
BREWERS 6, TIGERS 2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini and rookie Joey Wiemer homered to back Freddy Peralta (3-2), who allowed a pair of unearned runs and four hits over six innings as Milwaukee stopped a three-game losing streak.
Javier Báez, who entered with a 10-game hitting streak, left in the first inning after being struck on the left hand by a 93 mph pitch. The Tigers said Báez’s hand was bruised and X-rays were negative.
Michael Lorenzen (0-1), making his third start, gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings.
GUARDIANS 4, ROCKIES 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tanner Bibee (1-0) struck out eight and allowed one run and six hits over 5 2/3 innings to win his major league debut as Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep.
Germán Márquez (2-2) made his first start since April 10 because of right forearm inflammation but was removed with two outs in the fourth. Márquez allowed three runs and threw 58 pitches in 3 2/3 innings.
Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer in the first and Oscar Gonzalez had an RBI double in the fourth. Emanuel Clase got his eighth save.
BLUE JAYS 8, WHITE SOX 0
TORONTO (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) allowed four hits and struck out eight over 5 2/3 innings, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run and Toronto completed a three-game sweep that extended Chicago’s losing streak to seven. The White Sox, blanked for the second straight game, have lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18.
Blue Jays star George Springer left in the fourth, one inning after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from Michael Kopech (0-3). X-rays did not reveal a fracture.
Chicago has lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18. Things aren’t getting any easier for the White Sox, who host MLB-leading Tampa Bay in a four-game series beginning Thursday.
ORIOLES 6, RED SOX 2
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ramón Urías had a career-high four hits and scored three runs, Anthony Santander had two RBIs and the Baltimore won its fifth straight series. The Orioles have won 10 of their last 12 games.
Tyler Wells (1-1) gave up two runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings
Tanner Houck (3-1) allowed four runs — three earned — and seven hits in five innings.
DIAMONDBACKS 2, ROYALS 0
PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen (4-1) struck out 12 over 6 1/3 innings and gave up four hits, stretching his scoreless streak to 28 innings.
Miguel Castro handled the eighth and Andrew Chafin threw the ninth for his fourth save. Arizona has pitched four shutouts. Kansas City has been blanked six times.
Evan Longoria had a broken-bat RBI single in the fourth off Ryan Yarbrough (0-3) and Emmanuel Rivera had a run-scoring single in the fifth.
NATIONALS 4, METS 1
NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets extended a losing streak to four for the first time since September 2021 when MacKenzie Gore (3-1) tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts, giving up one run, four hits and two walks in six innings. New York has been outscored 21-9 during the skid.
Lane Thomas and C.J. Abrams hit consecutive RBI singles in the second off Kodai Senga (3-1). Jeimer Candelario homered in the seventh off Jeff Brigham and Alex Call added a run-scoring single in the eighth against Adam Ottavino.
Kyle Finnegan struck out two in a perfect ninth for his fifth save, finishing a four-hitter.
PIRATES 8, DODGERS 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Roansy Contreras (3-1) gave up two hits in six scoreless innings while Ji Hwan Bae and Jason Delay had three hits each.
Drew Maggi, a 33-year-old utility player, made his major league debut in the eighth inning when he pinch hit for Andrew McCutchen and struck out. Maggi had played in 1,154 minor league games over 13 seasons.
Rodolfo Castro added two hits for the Pirates, who won for the eighth time in nine games to improve to 17-8 but drew 12,152, their fourth straight game with under 13,000. Phil Bickford (0-1) lost in relief of Tony Gonsolin.
PHILLIES 6, MARINERS 5
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos had three hits and three RBIs, Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead single in the eighth off Justin Topa (0-2) and Philadelphia overcame a 5-2 deficit and an injury to Taijuan Walker, who left after four innings because of right forearm tightness.
J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber also drove in runs for the Phillies (12-13), who can reach .500 for the first time this season on Thursday.
J.P. Crawford hit a grand slam, doubled and singled for Seattle, and Julio Rodríguez also went deep.
Craig Kimbrel (1-0) struck out two in a perfect eighth for his first Phillies win and José Alvarado struck out Rodriguez with a man on for his fourth save.
ASTROS 1, RAYS 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hunter Brown (3-0) struck out a career-high eight in seven innings, and Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly finished the two-hitter as Houston shut out the Rays for the second straight game. Pressly got his second save in a game that took 2 hours, 7 minutes.
A night earlier, Astros had snapped the Rays’ 14-game home winning streak to start the season.
Alex Bregman was credited with an RBI when shortstop Wander Franco was charged with an error for misplaying a potential inning-ending double-play grounder with runners on the corners in the first against Calvin Faucher (0-1).
BRAVES 6, MARLINS 4
ATLANTA (AP) — Vaughn Grissom had two hits, including a tiebreaking single in a four-run eighth inning as Atlanta overcame a 4-0 deficit.
Matt Olson homered off Dylan Floro (1-1) to spark the eighth. Eddie Rosario hit a tying RBI triple and Grissom singled for a 6-5 lead..
Sandy Alcantara took a shutout into the sixth but faded in return after missing one start with right biceps tendinitis. Ronald Acuña Jr. homered leading off the inning and Grissom singled in a run.
Michael Tonkin (2-1) threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings, and A.J. Minter pitched the ninth for his fifth save.
PADRES 5, CUBS 3
CHICAGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in three runs with a pair of singles, including a two-run hit in the seventh off Brandon Hughes (0-1) that gave San Diego a 4-3 lead. Tatis played jis sixth game since returning from an 80-game drug suspension.
Chicago’s Trey Mancini lined a two-run homer and singled. Nico Hoerner had RBI single.
Nick Martinez (2-1) pitched three scoreless innings in his first relief appearance this season after four starts, and Josh Hader worked around Yan Gomes’ double and a walk in the ninth for his ninth save.