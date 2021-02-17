FILE - In this Friday, March 1, 2019 file photo, Miami Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson dives to catch a fly ball by Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton for an out during the third inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game in Jupiter, Fla. A five-person panel of Major League Baseball players, coaches and executives discussed ways to get more Black people involved at all levels of the sport. Lewis Brinson was on the panel.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)