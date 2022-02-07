FILE - Ferris State players hold hockey sticks prior to an NCAA hockey game against the Miami RedHawks, on Oct. 18, 2019, in Oxford, Ohio. Before arriving at Miami University in Ohio, as director of hockey operations, Brad Aldrich had been allowed to resign from the Blackhawks over accusations of sexually assaulting a player. A November 2012 sexual assault allegation against Aldrich at Miami led to his resignation. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)