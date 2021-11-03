FILE - The names of the 2010 Stanley Cup Champion Chicago Blackhawks, left, are displayed on the Stanley Cup in the lobby of the United Center during an NHL hockey news conference on June 11, 2013 in Chicago. The first game of the Stanley Cup final series is Wednesday in Chicago. Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to cover the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the team's run to the 2010 championship. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)