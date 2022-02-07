THIS CORRECTS THAT ALDRICH VOLUNTEERED AT HOUGHTON HIGH SCHOOL AND NOT HANCOCK HIGH SCHOOL AS ORIGINALLY SENT - Chicago Blackhawks players warm up before an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in Chicago, on Jan. 21, 2022. Before arriving at Haughton High School in Michigan as a volunteer coach, Brad Aldrich had been allowed to resign from the Blackhawks over accusations of sexually assaulting a player. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)