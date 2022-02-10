THIS CORRECTS THAT ALDRICH VOLUNTEERED AT HOUGHTON HIGH SCHOOL AND NOT HANCOCK HIGH SCHOOL AS ORIGINALLY SENT - NHL hockey pucks are viewed before an NHL hockey game between the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Jan. 21, 2022. Before arriving at Houghton High School in Michigan as a volunteer coach, Brad Aldrich had been allowed to resign from the Blackhawks over accusations of sexually assaulting a player. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)