FILE - Horse trainer Bob Baffert looks on prior to the Breeders' Cup horse races at Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021. High Connection won the $125,000 Los Alamitos Derby horse race by 1 3/4 lengths on Saturday, July 9, 2022, giving Baffert his second victory on the card in his return to competition after serving a 90-day suspension. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)