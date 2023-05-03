Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves, Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and the Florida Panthers survived a squandered two-goal lead to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday night in opening game of their second-round playoff series.
Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist and Carter Verhaeghe and Nick Cousins also scored for Florida. Aleksander Barkov had two assists.
Matthew Knies had his first NHL goal and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots.
Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday.
KRAKEN 5, STARS 4, OT
DALLAS (AP) — Yanni Gourde scored 12:17 into overtime and Seattle beat Dallas in Game 1 of their second-round series Tuesday night, even as Joe Pavelski scored all four Stars goal in his return to their lineup.
The second-year Kraken got goals from five different players after 15 different players scored in their seven-game series win over defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado.
Seattle has now won three consecutive road games in the playoffs. The Stars, just like in the first round against Minnesota, lost the series opener — they lost that one 3-2 in double overtime before going on to beat the Wild in six games.
Game 2 is Thursday night.