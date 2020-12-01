FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Andrew Bogut of Australia puts up a shot over Amath M'Baye, left, and Evan Fournier of France during their third placing match for the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing. Bogut announced Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 that he is calling quits on his bid for an Olympic medal and has decided to retire after 15 years in professional basketball. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)