Boise State has pulled out of the Arizona Bowl and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
The Broncos were scheduled to play Central Michigan at Arizona Stadium on Friday, Dec. 31, but instead joined numerous college basketball programs that have been hit with coronavirus issues coming out of the Christmas break.
“We feel for the young men in our program who were very much looking forward to closing out their season, and for some, their football careers,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said Monday in a statement. “I would personally like to thank Kym Adair and her team at the Arizona Bowl for putting together a first-class student-athlete and fan experience that we are extremely disappointed to miss.”
Arizona Bowl organizers are seeking a replacement for Boise State.
Washington State is available to play and would have relatively short travel after Miami pulled out of the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
Central Michigan also could play the Cougars in the Sun Bowl, which will be broadcast on CBS while the Arizona Bowl will be streamed on title sponsor Barstool Sports’ multiple platforms.