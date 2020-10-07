In this Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, file photo, Alex Bowman, left, and Jimmie Johnson talk on pit road before qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Fla. The most coveted seat in NASCAR went to Alex Bowman in a Hendrick Motorsports lineup shuffle to replace seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson in the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet. Bowman and crew chief Greg Ives will move from the No. 88 into Johnson's ride at the end of the season. The swap announced Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, makes Bowman just the second driver of the team created in 2001 specifically for Johnson. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)