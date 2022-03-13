FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Tom Brady has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career. He made the announcement, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in a long post on Instagram. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)