FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2015, file photo, Nyquist, front right, with Mario Gutierrez up, finishes ahead of Swipe, left, with Victor Espinoza up, to win the Breeders' Cup Juvenile horse race at Keeneland race track in Lexington, Ky. The Breeders' Cup in November will be held without spectators, joining the Triple Crown races in having only essential personnel and participants on hand because of the coronavirus pandemic. The world championships are set for Nov. 6-7, 2020, at Keeneland. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)