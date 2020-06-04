FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) smiles after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 34-7 in an NFL football game in New Orleans. A person familiar with the situation says the Saints and record-setting quarterback Drew Brees have agreed on a two-year, $50 million contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, because the deal has not been announced. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, Fle)