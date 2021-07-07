Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.