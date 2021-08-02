FILE - Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher John Axford throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, in this Saturday, July 28, 2018, file photo. Reliever John Axford’s comeback attempt is taking a detour from Toronto to Milwaukee, where the right-hander started his major league career. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced Monday, Aug., 2, 2021, the team had acquired the 38-year-old Axford from the Blue Jays for cash considerations. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)