FILE - In this March 10, 2019, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy, center, talks with Chicago Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta (19) and the umpires before a spring training baseball game in Phoenix. Murphy has rejoined the team six weeks after suffering a heart attack at Miller Park. Murphy said he was feeling “pretty good” while talking to reporters before the Brewers’ Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, game with the Kansas City Royals. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)