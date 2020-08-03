FILE - In this March 10, 2019, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy, center, talks with Chicago Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta (19) and the umpires before a spring training baseball game in Phoenix. Murphy suffered a heart attack during a Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, team workout, but team officials said he was resting comfortably and should be out of the hospital later this week. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)