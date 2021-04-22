FILE - Cincinnati Reds second baseman Dee Strange-Gordon warms up prior to a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Goodyear, Ariz., in this Wednesday, March 24, 2021, file photo. The Milwaukee Brewers have signed two-time All-Star Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor league contract and have assigned him to their alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin. Strange-Gordon, who turns 33 on Thursday, April 22, had gone to spring training camp with the Cincinnati Reds as a non-roster invitee but was released on March 26. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)