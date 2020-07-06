FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich speaks after the Brewers announced his multi-year contract extension at the team's spring training facility in Phoenix. Yelich acknowledges he benefited from fortunate timing in how he handled his contract negotiations. The Brewers held the March 6 news conference to announce that the 2018 NL MVP had agreed to a nine-year, $215 million contract. Spring training was halted due less than a week later due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)