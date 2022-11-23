FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe reacts after hitting an RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Los Angeles Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for three young pitchers on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)