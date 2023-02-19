FILE -Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Justin Wilson throws during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Surprise, Ariz. The Milwaukee Brewers have signed left-handed pitcher Justin Wilson to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024 and placed right-hander Jason Alexander on the 60-day injured list, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)