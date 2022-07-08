Brewers fans, check your television dial.
The first game of the Brewers' home weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight will be available exclusively on Apple TV+. First pitch for the game is 7:10 p.m.
Because Apple owns the rights to the game, the contest will not be airing on the team's typical television channel, Bally Sports Wisconsin.
Apple and MLB agreed to a deal earlier this year to air "Friday Night Baseball" doubleheaders throughout the summer. The deal includes about 50 total games.
The July 8 game is the team's first appearance on Apple's streaming platform. All of Apple's "Friday Night Baseball" games this season can be viewed for free, but require use of the Apple TV app, which is available on smart devices like television, tablets and mobile phones. You also need an Apple TV account to watch the game.
The only other way to watch the game would be with an MLB.TV package.
The other two games in the series will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin. First pitch on Saturday is 3:10 p.m., and it's a 1:10 p.m. start on Sunday.