PEWAUKEE — Should the Milwaukee Brewers be able to complete a 12-win streak, George Webb will hand out free hamburgers.
With a nine-game winning streak already on the books as of Tuesday morning, George Webb restaurants are preparing to honor its “12 in a Row” prediction. For fans to receive a free hamburger, the Brewers must win their games against the Chicago Cubs today and Wednesday and the Phillies on Friday.
The offer dates back more than 80 years, but has only been realized twice in the restaurant’s history. If Milwaukee wins 12-straight games, George Webb will announce a specific day and time for the free burger giveaway. Check out georgewebb.com for details or the company’s accounts on Facebook and Twitter.