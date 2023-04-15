FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Former Hornets forward Bridges will need to serve a 10-game suspension once he signs a contract with an NBA team and returns to the league. Bridges, a restricted free agent, was officially suspended for 30 games on Friday, April 14, 2023, by the NBA following a domestic violence incident last summer, with the league deeming that 20 games of the suspension have been already served after Bridges sat out all 82 regular season games this season. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)