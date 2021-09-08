FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, exile Tibetans use the Olympic Rings as a prop as they hold a street protest against the holding of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in Dharmsala, India. Some of the world’s largest broadcasters including American network NBC are being asked to cancel plans to cover the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over alleged human rights abuses in the country. The Games open on Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia, File)