FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio speaks after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Denver. Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio is apologizing for suggesting discrimination and racism aren’t problems in the NFL. “After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong,” Fangio said in an apology posted on the team’s Twitter account Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, Fle)