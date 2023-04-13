FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. According to court records, Winfrey was arrested Monday, April 10, 2023, in Texas, on a misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly causing bodily harm to a women he was dating. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)